BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School’s volleyball team fell to Kiona-Benton in straight sets, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17, for a South Central Athletic Conference setback here on Thursday.
Coming off a win at Royal on Tuesday, their fourth match victory in a row, the Hawks (12-7 overall, 5-3 in the SCAC) missed a chance to tying Ki-Be for second place in the league.
“I though we played a little better than the first time we were up against Ki-Be,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said, referring to their 3-0 loss on Sept. 17 in College Place. “We were slow getting started with this different kind of defense we were running, so it took a while for the girls to get things figured out, but we did better in the third set.”
The Hawks look forward to their next match, hosting River View on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.
College Place swept the Panthers at River View on Sept. 19.
“I feel good going into it,” Potts said. “We did really well the first time we played them, and we have a great crowd of supporters. It should be good.”
The Hawks hope to carry over some of the strong efforts they had here.
Makayla Thomas made 21 digs for College Place while teammate Vanessa Carrasco added seven.
Susanna Bauman dished 14 assists, and Maeve Thompson scored four kills while Ellie Christensen and Zoe Hardy each had three.