COLLEGE PLACE — Kiona-Benton took a hard-fought high school girls soccer rematch here Monday, March 15, as the Bears scored a pair of goals in the second half for a 3-1 win.
The Hawks (3-5 record) had bested Ki-Be in their previous meeting, Feb 27, a double-overtime thriller in Benton City.
Monday's rematch was another 80-minute battle.
"Lots of opportunities on both ends of the field," College Place coach Russ Carder said.
Tati Martinez put College Place ahead in the 16th minute.
"A good goal worked through the middle, and Martinez scored with a bit of space left to her," Carder said.
Ki-Be tied things up shortly before halftime, and then took the lead in the 48th minute.
The Bears added an insurance goal in the final five minutes.
"Despite lots of pressure, good passing, and tough tackling, the Hawks couldn't draw one back," College Place coach Russ Carder.