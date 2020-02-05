BENTON CITY, Wash. — The College Place High School boys came out fired up, took a 20-18 lead after one quarter of play, and fought Kiona-Benton to the end with both Jackson Shumate and Reagan Case fouling out for the visiting Hawks.
But Ki-Be dominated both the second and third quarters, taking an 18-point lead into the closing minutes, and the Bears held off College Place for a 78-61 win in their South Central Athletic Conference clash here on Tuesday.
The loss knocked College Place (8-11 overall, 3-8 in the SCAC East) out of the postseason picture, but Hawks coach Paul Jessup was proud his players never gave up.
“For the first time, I can honestly say that we played our best and with heart while on the road,” Jessup said. “We have a similar style of play and similar personnel, but Ki-Be was just the better team tonight.”
The Hawks have one final game to wrap up their season, and with it, an opportunity to honor seniors including Shumate and Case, as well as Braden Hill, Joel Jameson and Michael Perot.
College Place will host Connell on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
“We are out of district contention now, but we are going to finish strong for Senior night,” Jessup said.
Jameson was the top Hawk scorer here on Tuesday, netting 21 points while teammate Colton Hamada hit four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points for the night.
But Isaac Rhineschmidt lit up the scoreboard all night for the Bears, finishing with a game-high 29 points.
Rhineschmidt already had 11 points by the end of the first quarter, almost all of the Ki-Be offense as College Place limited the Bears to little else early on.
But then the Hawks offense began to struggle, enabling Ki-Be to take a 36-31 lead at halftime before pulling away with a dominant third quarter.
Bears 78, Hawks 61
COLLEGE PLACE (61) — Jameson 21, Hamada 18, Durand 9, Case 5, Hill 4, Shumate 2, Howard 2.
KIONA-BENTON (78) — Rhineschmidt 29, Henry 12, Sanchez 10, Simpkin 8, Bender 6, Villarreal 4, Anderson 3, Messener 2.
College Place 20 10 10 21 — 61
Kiona-Benton 18 18 22 20 — 78
3-point goals — CP 6 (Hamada 4), K-B 3 (Henry 2). Total fouls — CP 22, K-B 14. Fouled out — CP (Case, Shumate). Technical fouls — none.