EPHRATA, Wash. — Shea Kasenga scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the College Place girls, but Ephrata routed them 61-40 in a non-league basketball matchup here on Tuesday.
By halftime, Ephrata had doubled up on the Hawks with a 36-18 lead.
College Place (2-2 record) ended up with its second straight lopsided loss on the road. Burbank crushed the Hawks, 64-42, on Saturday.
"Bottom line is that to win games, we need to play better defense as a team and need to get more consistent in our outside shooting," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "We're not taking bad shots — we're just rushing them and not shooting with confidence."
The Hawks look to get back on track this coming Saturday at Warden, their first South Central Athletic Conference matchup of the season, starting at 6 p.m.
At Burbank this past Saturday, the Hawks found themselves in an 18-5 hole after the first first quarter before regrouping.
College Place had trimmed its deficit to 43-32 by the start of the fourth quarter, but ran out of time.
Kasenga led the Hawks with 15 points, and teammate Maeve Thompson had 14.
At Ephrata, the Hawks tried to build off another strong performance from Kasenga with her double-double.
"Tonight we were able to get our inside game going and use the height advantage we had against Ephrata," Hill said. "The guards did a better job of looking inside and finding our posts.
"Shea Kasenga was a workhorse on the boards at both ends of the court."
COYOTES 64, HAWKS 42
COLLEGE PLACE (42) — Kasenga 15, Maeve Thompson 14, Neil 8, Weaver 4, Meliah 1.
BURBANK (64) — n/a.
College Place;5;13;14;10;—;42
Burbank;18;13;12;21;—;64
3-point goals — Burb 6. Total fouls — CP 12, Burb 18. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — CP 44 (Thompson 10, Kasenga 10), Burb 26. Turnovers — CP 14, Burb 7. Assists — CP 9 (Neil 5), Burb n/a.
TIGERS 61, HAWKS 40
COLLEGE PLACE (40) — Kasenga 20, Meliah 6, Thompson 5, Campa 5, Neil 2, Foertsch 2.
EPHRATA (61) — n/a.
College Place;13;5;13;9;—;40
Ephrata;21;15;20;5;—;61
3-point goals — CP 1 (Neil), Eph 4. Total fouls — CP 9, Eph 11. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — CP 35 (Kasenga 15), Eph 31. Turnovers — CP 6, Eph 2. Assists — CP 8 (Neil 2, Long 2, Kasenga 2), Eph n/a.