COLLEGE PLACE — Highland routed College Place, 7-0, in a high school boys soccer match here Wednesday, March 31.
"Tough game against a very well organized opponent," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Had chances to put goals away in the first half, but the goalie came up big for Highland."
The Hawks (0-2 record) look to bounce back Friday at Zillah.
Gervis sees his team making progress.
"Alexis Alvarado buzzed around the field trying to make things happen," the Hawks coach said. "Both Doni Hensley and Javier Morales Ramos in goal were solid making good saves.
"This is a good group of players who have to figure out how to play together, early days."