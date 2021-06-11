WAPATO — College Place's wrestling team finished fifth at the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) league championships here on Wednesday, June 9.
Jesse Hernandez led the Hawks with a second-place finish at 220 pounds.
Hernandez pinned Naches Valley's Hunter Turley in 1:54 in his first match of the tournament, after a bye in the first round.
Hernandez was then pinned by Toppenish's Josh Luna in 1:41 in the division's title match.
Alex Smith, at 285, brought home third place.
Smith pinned Naches Valley's William Price in 2:46 before falling into the consolation round with a 3-1 loss to Wapato's Eduardo Mendez.
Smith then outpointed Toppenish's Daniel Perez, 7-2, and then Wapato's Christian Longtimesleeping, 4-2, for third place.
Other College Place wrestlers taking part, but not placing, included Jose Martinez (220), Johnathan Palmer (182), and Israel Preciado (285).