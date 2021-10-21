BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place's volleyball team secured its first South Central Athletic Conference East title with a sweep of Kiona-Benton here on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Hawks won 25-18, 26-24, 25-16.
"College Place came ready to play tonight and took a three-set win over a scrappy Ki-Be Bears team," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "Ki-Be is always tough and tonight was certainly no exception. I'm so proud of the girls for their defensive play and how aggressive they continued to attack offensively.
"Tonight's win secured the SCAC East league title for the first time in program history, and the girls have certainly earned it," she said.
Jenna Hill recorded five kills and 29 assists for College Place, Maeve Thompson had kills, and Mya Adams had 10 kills and 20 digs.
Hollie Christensen came up with 20 digs, Wren Dawson had 17 digs and two blocks, Grace Casagrande made two blocks, and Zoe Hardy had nine kills and 31 digs.
The Hawks, now 7-0 in league play and 13-1 overall, have one more SCAC East match against Wahluke on Monday, and then the final regular-season match with Burbank on Tuesday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.