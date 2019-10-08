COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School’s volleyball team made short work of a non-league match against Liberty Christian here on Monday, dismmissing the Patriots with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 sweep.
The Hawks (12-6 record) came away with their third straight match victory.
“I thought we played well,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “Liberty Christian’s young, a little more inexperienced, but I thought we did a good job of continuing to play at our level and not letting up.”
The Hawks are back it tonight at Royal for a South Central Athletic Confernce match starting at 6:30 p.m..
“Obviously you’d like to have the non-league matches at the beginning of the season to help you get ready for league matches, but it’s not bad to break things up occasionally,” Potts said. “The best way to practice things is when you out there playing. And it’s nice to see somebody different.”
Potts used the Liberty Christian match to experiment with her team’s versatility, and saw positive results.
“We definitely changed rotations around to give some of the younger kids time on the court,” Potts said. “We had Maeve Thompson play middle because our other middles are seniors, so it was a chance to prepare for next year.
“That’s where our depth comes in,” Potts said. “We played just as well. That’s a nice problem to have.”