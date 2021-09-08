College Place won a non-league volleyball match against DeSales in the Irish gym on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 25-16, 25-6, 25-5.
"DeSales had a very tough opponent for the second night in a row," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said, refering to Tuesday's loss to Pomeroy. "The Irish kept in it with tough defense in the first set. The second and third set, College Place showed their strength and pulled away in each.
"The Irish made great progress tonight and played very tough defense against a very strong offensive team," he said. "We used a lot of energy in the first set and could not sustain the same level in the second and third.
"(I'm) very proud of the fight our players have in them and we made great strides as a team in our second match of the season."
DeSales, 0-2 in non-league matches, next got to Oakesdale on Tuesday.
College Place next hosts Toppenish on Thursday.