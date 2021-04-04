ZILLAH — College Place's baseball team won the opener of a twin bill with Zillah on Saturday, April 3, 17-2, and then shut out the Leopards, 19-0, in the nightcap.
The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the first on a fielder's choice by Colton Hamada.
Zillah answered in the bottom of the first, as the Leopards got to College Place Justin McKenzie starter for two runs of their own runs, one earned the other unearned.
That earned run is the only run allowed by McKenzie in two outings.
McKenzie dug in and struck out three over the next two innings, letting his defense take care of the rest.
Hawks coach Devon Bouvier handed a challenge out to his players, which was to get the starting pitcher off the mound and get into the bullpen.
In the second inning on Saturday, College Place scored nine runs off of eight hits, including doubles by Jacob Courtney and Colton Hamada.
The Hawks added another run in the third inning on a very deep shot turning into a triple by Matt Vera.
In the fourth the Hawks once again put their foot on the gas, scoring five more runs.
During the top of the fourth with one out the Leopards conceded the game due to an injury on the field.
Game two of the doubleheader was dominated by Hawks pitching and an offense that put up 19 runs on 14 hits.
Sophomore pitcher and leadoff hitter Jacob Courtney led the charge, striking out eight while going 2-for-5 at the plate with two doubles.
When Courtney did leave the mound, he was backed up by teammates Hamada and Riley Moyer.
The three Hawks pitchers combined for a no-hitter, the third combined no-hitter thrown by College Place pitchers this season through four games.
The Hawks' offense has outscored their opponents 74-2 in four games this season.