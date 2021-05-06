COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High student-athletes were named to all-South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) teams following the conclusion on the spring seasons.
The Hawks baseball team had senior Carter Schreindl and sophomore Jacob Courtney named to the all-SCAC first team, and College Place senior Justin McKenzie was named Player of the Year.
Nick Josifek and Colton Hamada both earned second team honors, and Matt Vera made the third team.
Sophomore Zoe Hardy, and juniors Gabriella Sanchez and Jordan Holso represented the Hawks softball squad on the all-SCAC first team.
Mayra Campa and Ireland Stubblefield were named to the second team, and Jenna Hill made the third team.
Following the boys soccer season, College Place senior Ezequiel Lara and junior Joel Ochoa earned second-team, with Oscar Diaz and Alexis Alvarado earning third-team honors.
College Place girls tennis player Sumi Leavell earned all-SCAC girls singles first-team.
Hawks boys golfers Lash Corbett and Hank Thompson were named all-SCAC second-team members, and Sam Mitsourov is a third-team member.
College Place girls golfers saw Maeve Thompson and Megan Foertsch named to the all-SCAC second team, and Allison Scruggs and Elliott Dawson were named to the third team.