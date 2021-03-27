COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High had numerous student-athletes named to all-South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) teams following the fall sports seasons.
The Hawks' Alex Smith was named to both the all-SCAC football first team as an offensive lineman as well as defensive lineman.
Second-team honors went to College Place receiver Davis Fry, OL Joel Brown, kicker Ezequiel Lara and punter Jesse Hernandez on offense, and Brown at linebacker and Nick Josifek and Fry as defensive backs on defense.
Rene Sanchez was named to the all-SCAC third team offense at running back, and Noel Barajas at DB made third team on defense.
Hawks volleyball players Madilyn Neil at setter and Zoe Hardy at outside hitter earned all-SCAC first-team.
Teammates Cali Long at OH and Wren Dawson as middle made second team, and middle Maeve Thompson was named to the third team.
For College Place's cross country, Jio Herrera and Joshua Courtney earned boys all-SCAC first-team.
Lauren Green made the girls second team, and Dallin Hawkins, Jacob Courtney and Azaiah Garcia are on the boys second team.
Edgar Cezarez is on the boys third team, and Alexis Fadness and Chloe Svilich made the girls third team.
Hawks girls soccer players Sara Bowen, a midfielder/forward, and Hadley Hiner, a midfielder, were named to the all-SCAC East first team.
Jasmyn Ramirez made the second team as a defender, and defender Adrienne Berube in an honorable mention honoree.