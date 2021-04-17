COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place girls track and field team defeated La Salle, 72-53, Kiona-Benton, 108-17, and Connell, 74-62, during a South Central Athletic Conference meet hosted by the Hawks on Friday, April 16.
The CP boys beat La Salle, 84-32, and Ki-Be, 92-25, but lost to Connell, 95-38.
Madi Neil set the pace for the College Place girls with three first-place performances - in the 100 hurdles (18.02 seconds), the long jump (15 feet, one inch), and the triple jump (31-6.5).
Chloe Svilich won the 1600 (Six minutes, 39.26 seconds), Alexis Fadness won the 3200 (14:39.11), and Mya Adams took first in the high jump (4-4) for the Hawks.
Lauren Green and Lena Weaver registered second-place showings for College Place - Green in the 100 (14.07) and 200 (29.94), and Weaver in the 300 hurdles (1:02.77) and high jump (4-0). Adams took second in the long jump (14-6.5).
Romero, Adams, Neil, and Green were second in the 400 relay (54.64). Romero, Vianky Amparo, Lainah Conway, and Hailie Corona placed second in the 800 relay (2:13.72).
The Hawks Alex Smith won two of the boys field events - the shot put (42-3) and discus (155-1). Teammate Josh Courtney prevailed in the 3200 (10:59.97).
Second-place boys finishers for the Hawks were Courtney in the 1600 (4:49.57), Tyler Arlington in the 100 (11.65), Zach Schreindl in the 200 (26.02), and Jio Herrera in the 3200 (11:00.01).