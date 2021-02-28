College Place High's boys won one of two races at the South Central Athletic Conference's (SCAC) Meet No. 1 in Connell on Saturday, while the Hawks girls were unable to point a team score.
Host Connell won the boys races with 27 points, followed by College Place with 37 and Wapato 58.
"I was astounded by how hard our runners worked today on a challenging Connell 5k race course," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "Our legs were tired coming into the races today after competing in Zillah on Thursday, but regardless, our runners showed heart and grit."
College Place freshman Jio Herrera was the first Hawks boy across the line in third place in 17:54.0, followed closely by teammate Joshua Courtney in fourth in 17:59.0.
Connell's Dallin Price won in 17:13.2.
The Hawks' Dallin Hawkins finished seventh in 18:50.5, Cameron Howard was ninth in 19:01.8, and Azaiah Garcia was 14th in 19:51.8.
"One of our many notable performers was senior Dallin Hawkins, who has been battling asthma inflammation all week," Durand said. "He set the tone for the whole team on the bus, during warm-up and throughout the race, as he cruised to a lifetime personal record.
"Over half our team had all-time personal record performances today, including all three Hawkins brothers senior Dallin, junior Conner and sophomore Isaiah.
"The girls team was short one runner to earn a team score, but regardless, they had breakout performances," Durand said. "Freshman Alexis Fadness had the biggest improvement of time by over a minute better than her previous mark.
"This girls team is young, but has so much fun together and have tremendous potential."
Lauren Green was the top College Place finisher, coming in seventh in 26:38.3.
Chloe Svilich and Fadness were ninth and 10th, respectively, in 27:05.0 and 27:08.2, and Lena Weaver was 15th in 28:50.7.
The Hawks host an SCAC meet with Connell, Naches and Toppenish at Fort Walla Walla on Thursday.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.