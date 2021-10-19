COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Hawks swept Royal in straight sets here on Monday, Oct. 18, in South Central Athletic Conference volleyball play.
The 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 victory improves the Hawks to 6-0 in league play, 12-1 overall.
"Tonight was fun," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "The girls played really well and I got to see some kids in positions they hadn't played in awhile."
Jenna Hill had 20 assists and two blocks for the Hawks, while Maeve Thompson had 10 kills, three aces, seven digs and two blocks, and Mya Adams recorded 11 kills and seven digs.
Hollie Christensen came up with 12 digs, Jayden Zamora had three aces, Wren Dawson had four kills and 18 digs, and Grace Casagrande had five kills and a block.
College Place next goes to SCAC foe Kiona-Benton on Thursday for their second matchup of the season. The Hawks defeated Ki-Be in four sets on Oct. 5.
"The match with Ki-Be on Thursday will be a good challenge, as we will have to work hard to take care of the little things," Potts said.
