COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High student-athletes and coaches are well represented on the South Central Athletic Conference's all-league teams following the fall season.
A trio of Hawks football players were named to the SCAC East first team's offense, with senior Davis Fry earning the honor at wide receiver, and juniors Jose Martinez (kicker) and Nick Josifek (punter) named to the team.
On defense, Josifek also earned first-team at defensive back, and was a second-team honoree on offense at quarterback.
Martinez also was a second-team member on the offensive line.
Hawks senior Lash Corbett earned SCAC East second-team for his defensive line play, senior Gavin Gies is second-team at linebacker, and senior Jesse Mink second-team at defensive back.
Honorable mention went to College Place sophomore Hank Thompson at wide receiver, and junior Julian Vasquez on the defensive line.
Following the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Hawks senior Alex Smith earned first-team honors on the offensive line as well as first-team on the defensive line.
Fry was named to the second-team as a junior receiver and defensive back, joined by then-seniors Joel Brown (offensive line and linebacker), Ezequiel Lara (kicker), Jesse Hernandez (punter), and sophomore Josifek at defensive back.
All-SCAC East third-team honors for 2020 went to senior Rene Sanchez at running back and sophomore Noel Barajas at defensive back.
In SCAC East volleyball, College Place junior outside hitter Zoe Hardy was named Player of the Year, and Angie Potts was named Coach of the Year.
Hawks senior Maeve Thompson earned first-team at middle hitter, and juniors Mya Adams first-team at outside hitter, and Jenna Hill at setter.
Second-team went to junior middle Wren Dawson, and honorable mention to College Place senior libero Hollie Christensen.
Following the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Hawks then-senior Madilyn Neil earned SCAC East first-team at setter, and Hardy was first-team at outside hitter.
Second-team honors went to senior Cali Long at outside hitter and sophomore middle Dawson, and Thompson was a third-team selection at the middle.
In SCAC East girls soccer play, College Place senior forward Emma Darnold earned second-team, senior midfielder Ashley Romero was honorable mention, and the Hawks won the league's Sportsmanship award as a team.
Following the 2020 COVID-19 season, Hawks eighth-graders Sara Bowen (midfielder/forward) and Hadley Hiner (midfield) were first-team members, with junior Jasmyn Ramirez was second-team and eighth-grader Adrienne Berube honorable mention on defense.
For College Place's cross country team, the Hawks' Darin Durand was named the SCAC East Coach of the Year.
Senior Joshua Courtney and sophomore Jio Herrera were named to the boys first-team, with seniors Azaiah Garcia, Conner Hawkins, Eli Durand and Max Wilwand, along with junior Jackob Courtney, on the second team.
Hawks senior Lauren Green earned all-SCAC girls second-team honors, and sophomore Alexis Fadness is a third-team member.
After the 2020 COVID-19 season, Hawks freshman Herrera and junior Joshua Courtney were SCAC first-team boys honorees.
College Place senior Dallin Hawkins, sophomore Jacob Courtney and junior Garcia were second-team members, and senior Edgar Cezarez was third-team.
For the girls, then-junior Green was named to the girls' second team, and freshmen Fadness and Chloe Svilich were third-team members.
