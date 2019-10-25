COLLEGE PLACE — College Place’s volleyball team gained momentum heading into the playoffs, as they swept South Central Athletic Conference foe Warden in straight sets in the Hawks gym on Thursday night.
Despite a slow start in the first set, the Hawks won the match 25-19, 25-12, 25-11.
College Place will travel for the first round of district play on Tuesday, against an opponent yet to be determined.
The Hawks, playing their seniors in the first set on Senior Night, watched the Cougars work to a healthy lead to open play.
College Place’s Vanessa Rodriguez then stepped to the service line and rattled off eight straight points to give the Hawks the lead, and they pulled out the victory.
College Place coach Angie Potts then went to her younger players.
“The plan was to just see what the younger girls could do,” Potts said. “Show them what their potential for next year is.”
It worked as the Hawks worked as a team, didn’t commit errors and dominated the second set.
In the third set, Potts put her starters back on the court to close out the victory.
Jenna Hill had 11 assists for the Hawks, with Susanna Bauman dishing out 10.
Makayla Thomas recorded 12 digs in the match, and Hollie Christensen came up with 10.
Rodriguez finished with nine aces, eight digs and seven kills, Zoe Hardy had six digs and five kills, and Kristin Lara and Cali Long each smacked three kills.
College Place has some injuries to deal with, as well as some on-the-court improvements to make, Potts said.
“A lot of little things that we will be able to work on having the gym to ourselves,” she said.