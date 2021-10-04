KENNEWICK — College Place’s volleyball team picked up a three-set victory over River View here on Monday evening, Oct. 4, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.

“It didn’t start pretty, but the Hawks volleyball team pulled it together to win in straight sets at River View tonight,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We missed seven serves in the first set, and the only thing to keep us in the match was our offense and defense. We hit .428 and had 13 digs.

“Fortunately, we played and served better in the second two sets to walk away with the win.”

Maeve Thompson had seven kills and six aces for the Hawks, Jenna Hill dished 16 assists, and Zoe Hardy smacked 11 kills and had five aces and nine digs.

College Place improves to 12-5 overall, and are 2-0 in South Central Athletic Conference play, and goes to SCAC foe Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.

“We’ll need to have a strong start and play aggressively tomorrow,” Potts said. “Ki-Be always gives us a good match.”

Load comments