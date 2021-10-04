KENNEWICK — College Place’s volleyball team picked up a three-set victory over River View here on Monday evening, Oct. 4, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.
“It didn’t start pretty, but the Hawks volleyball team pulled it together to win in straight sets at River View tonight,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We missed seven serves in the first set, and the only thing to keep us in the match was our offense and defense. We hit .428 and had 13 digs.
“Fortunately, we played and served better in the second two sets to walk away with the win.”
Maeve Thompson had seven kills and six aces for the Hawks, Jenna Hill dished 16 assists, and Zoe Hardy smacked 11 kills and had five aces and nine digs.
College Place improves to 12-5 overall, and are 2-0 in South Central Athletic Conference play, and goes to SCAC foe Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
“We’ll need to have a strong start and play aggressively tomorrow,” Potts said. “Ki-Be always gives us a good match.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.