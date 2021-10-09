COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks won their first homecoming game ever with a 27-19 South Central Athletic Conference victory over Wahluke on Friday night, Oct. 8, on the College Place field.
"It was a great first homecoming win for the Hawks," College Place co-head coach Mike Holden said.
College Place's Aiden Wolpert had a 60-yard run to set up a 10-yard scoring pass from Nick Josifek to Davis Fry to put the Hawks on the scoreboard.
Jose Martinez kicked the point-after for a 7-0 lead.
Josifek then took it in from the 10 for the second TD, and then hit Hank Thompson for a 60-yard touchdown.
Josifek's five-yard pass to Fry, and Martinez's PAT, rounded out College Place's scoring.
"It was probably their biggest homecoming in terms of fans and all the things going on," Holden said. "We had the youth football league out there, it was a pretty good atmosphere.
"We made some mistakes, but we competed the whole game," he said. "We had a lot of things at stake. We needed to win that game, and our next game, to make the playoffs.
"We had a lot of distractions all week," Holden said. "We tried to keep our kids focused, and they came out focused."
College Place, now 3-3 overall and 1-1 in SCAC play, go to Kiona-Benton on Friday night.
