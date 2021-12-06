College Place's wrestlers got their season underway at the Burbank Takedown Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 2, and then finished ninth at the Enterprise Invitational on Friday, Dec. 3.
Ethan Parker went 3-0 at both events, winning the Enterprise tournament title.
The Hawks didn't score any points at Burbank against host Columbia-Burbank, Lind-Ritzville, Connell, River View, Wahluke, Mabton and Highland.
"It was finally good to get out and get some mat time in as the Hawks participated in the Takedown tournament in Burbank," College Place coach Mike Holden said. "As the Hawks are a very young team this season, it was good to get tested and see what erestling is all about as we have three or four kids that have never wrestled before."
Hawks senior Josh Courtney went 0-3 at 132 pounds, sophomore Parker was 3-0 at 138 pounds, freshman Clark Fairbanks was 0-3 at 145, sophomore Ezequiel Martinez was 2-1 at 160, freshman Parker Hodgen was 2-1 at 170, freshman Andrei Smith was 0-3 at 220, freshman Mathew Streby was 0-3 at 285, and sophomore Israel Preciado was 0-3 at 285.
On Friday in Enterprise, College Place finished ninth at the invite.
"It was a good day for the Hawks, as we competed against other smaller schools and our kids did well," Holden said. "They are getting battle-tested early and tested in the practice room every day."
The Hawks' Parker went 3-0 and was tournament champion, with Courtney, Fairbanks and Martinez all finishing 0-2.
Hodgen went 1-2 and finished fourth, Smith was 1-2, Preciado finished 3-2 for third place, and Streby went 0-5.
"We will regroup on Monday and correct what needs corrected, and start focusing on the Connell Invitational this weekend," Holden said. "The boys have gotten better and better each time they have stepped on the mat to compete regardless of the outcome. They are working hard and they have the “Don’t Give Up” mentality, and this early in the season and to see that desire and discipline — it’s going to be a great year for the Hawks come February."
College Place heads to the Connell Invite at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
