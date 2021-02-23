COLLEGE PLACE — In the first home match of the season, the College Place volleyball team beat the Wapato Wolves in three sets on Monday night on the Hawks' court.
College Place handily won the South Central Athletic Conference match, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.
'It was a good night for us," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "I was able to get girls in different spots and look at a few different things. We had too many serving errors, so we will work on that, but overall I'm happy with how they played."
Leading the way for College Place on Monday was Maddy Neil with 11 assists and eight aces, Cali Long with three kills and eight digs, Crystal Rowley with 10 digs, Jenna Hill with 10 assists, Wren Dawson with three kills, and Zoe Hardy with 10 kills, four aces and four digs.
The Hawks, now 2-1 on the season, host La Salle at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We have a tough match on Wednesday when La Salle comes to town, so we will spend Tuesday preparing," Potts said.
Teaser photo by Vince Fleming.