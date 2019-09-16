YAKIMA — After winning just one of three matches in pool play here Friday during a prep volleyball tournament in the SunDome, College Place strung together three consecutive victories to claim the tournament’s Bracket 3 championship.
“After a slow start, we went on to win four straight matches,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “I’m really proud of how hard they played and how well they worked together as a team.”
College Place began the day by dropping a 25-14, 25-22 match to Oakesdale. And the Hawks battled Mary Walker of Springdale to a draw, winning the first set 25-23 and losing the second 25-15.
The Hawks then defeated a Stevenson 25-8, 25-10 in their third pool-play match, setting the tone for the rest of the day.
College Place downed Wilson Creek 25-22, 25-12 in its first bracket match, topped Lakewood 25-20, 25-12 in the semifinals and outlasted a junior varsity squad from Selah 25-8, 20-25, 15-5 in the bracket championship match.
For the day, Ellie Chirstensen came up big with a team-high 23 kills, also led the way with 14 serving aces and added 14 digs. Madi Neil had 13 aces, 15 digs, 14 kills and a team-leading 50 assists.
Makayala Thomas contributed 85 digs to lead the Hawks, Cali Long totaled 14 kills and Zoe Hardy finished with 11 aces, 26 digs and 10 kills. Vanessa Rodriguez also chipped in with 23 digs and 12 kills, Vanessa Carrasco was credited with 12 digs and five kills, Maeve Thompson scored 12 kills, Kristen Lara seven kills, Hollie Christensen eight digs and Susanna Bauman tallied 30 assists.
“We have some important matches coming up, so I’m hoping the girls can get some rest,” Potts said following her team’s busy Friday.
The Hawks, now 7-4-1 overall, are slated to host Walla Walla Valley Academy tonight in a non-league match.
They will take a 1-0 South Central Conference Eastern Division record into a league counter against Kiona-Benton Tuesday night, also in College Place.