COLLEGE PLACE — With a pivotal South Central Athletic Conference match against Wahluke on the near horizon, the College Place Hawks didn’t take River View for granted here Tuesday in an Eastern Division prep volleyball match.
The Hawks took care of business against the last-place Panthers with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 victory to solidify their hold on third place in the division standings.
And they can all but nail down the division’s No. 3 seed to the district tournament when Wahluke’s Warriors invade the College Place gym on Thursday.
College Place improved to 6-3 in SCC play and 13-6 overall.
Wahluke, which suffered a 25-12, 25-12 25-15 home loss to second-place Kiona-Benton (8-1) Tuesday, now stands in fourth place at 4-4 in league matches and 6-5 overall.
“Wahluke is not very tall but they are scrappy,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said of the Warriors. “They work really hard to keep the ball in play and we expect a lot of tips, a lot of balls to our back row, a lot of balls picked up on their side.
“They are just super scrappy. They make up for their lack of height by being scrappy.”
The Hawks defeated the Warriors in four sets when the teams met Sept. 24 in Mattawa.
Following Thursday’s match here, College Place wraps up the regular-season next week at first-place Connell (7-0) and at Warden (2-6). Wahluke still has three league counters remaining, at home vs. River View (1-8) and Connell and on the road at Warden.
Freshman outside hitter Zoe Hardy led the Hawks Tuesday with eight kills, eight digs and four serving aces. She served for five straight points, including three of her aces, to close out the second set.
Senior Makayala Thomas was the team’s digs leader with 19. Senior Vanessa Carrasco added 10 digs, senior Ellie Christensen scored five kills and three digs, and sophomore Maeve Thompson chipped in with three kills.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Potts said. “We had some lapses in the second set. Too many unforced errors.
“We were actually behind near the end of that set before Zoe finished things off.”
River View saw its record tumble to 2-10 overall, and returns to play next Tuesday at Wahluke.