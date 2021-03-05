The sun was out in full force as College Place's cross country teams hosted a South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) meet at Fort Walla Walla on Thursday.
"Our Hawks cross country runners turned in some excellent performances," College Place coach Darin Durand said. "I’m continually impressed at each meet by how much more each runner digs deeper to show greater fortitude and stamina."
Four Hawks girls turned in personal record times in the 5,000-kilometer race, including Lauren Green, Chloe Svilich, Alexis Fadness and Madison Thompson.
"This team is young and determined!" Durand said. "Keep working hard, ladies! You are such a blast to be around!"
Green led the Hawks with an eight-place finish in 25:23.3, followed by Svilich in 12th in 26:43.1, Fadness in 26:50.0 and Lena Weaver 16th in 28:11.1.
Thompson rounded out the College Place scorers in 24th in 34:24.3.
The College Place boys also saw personal records set, with Cameron Howard, Luke Christensen, Zeke Durand, Aaron Middlemas and Isaac Miller setting new marks.
"Overall, the boys team inched closer to Connell, but still wound up in second place, but ahead of Naches Valley and Toppenish," Durand said.
The varsity boys were led by freshman Jio Herrera, junior Josh Courtney, seniors Cameron Howard and Dallin Hawkins, and sophomore Jacob Courtney.
Herrera finished third to lead the Hawks boys, in 18:02.4, followed by Joshua Courtney in fourth in 18:10.1, Howard in seventh in 18:46.8, Hawkins 10th in 19:13.7 and Jacob Courtney 11th in 19:37.9.
College Place wraps up the short season on Wednesday in Toppenish.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.