College Place High’s cross country team hosted a South Central Athletic Conference meet at Fort Walla Walla on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Connell, Wapato and Wahluke were in town for the competition.
The Hawks sophomore Jio Herrera won the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:11.8, with teammate, senior Joshua Courtney, second in 17:44.8.
On the girls’ side, College Place senior Lauren Green finished second in 23:04.6, behind Wapato’s Crystal Colin, who won in 21:41.7.
Hawks sophomore Chloe Svilich finished fourth in 23:47.4.
The Hawks next go to the Pasco Big Cross Invite on Saturday morning.
