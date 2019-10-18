COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High’s cross country runners dominated in their home South Central Athletic Conference meet at Fort Walla Walla on Thursday.
The Hawks girls tied with Wahluke in the overall team score, 28-28, but the Warriors ended up winning on a tiebreaker.
The Hawks boys won with 29 points, followed by Granger at 45 and Wahluke 57.
But the story of the girls’ race was the College Place seniors.
The Hawks’ Eleonora Frokic won in 22:25.35), and teammate Tamra Ostrander was next in 23:29.6, in the 5K race.
College Place’s freshmen then rounded out the Hawks’ lineup. Lena Weaver finished sixth in 28:25.2, Tiana Tran was ninth in 33:28.45, and Madison Thompson was 12th in 38:42.9.
For the Hawks boys, sophomore Joshua Courtney battled Wahluke’s Tanu Buck throughout the race.
Courtney took the lead later in the race, but Buck outsprinted Courtney in the final 100 meters for the victory.
Buck finished in 17:53.18 for the win, edging Courtney by .39 seconds as Courtney finished in 17:53.57.
But Courtney’s Hawks teammates helped make up for the loss of the point.
Four more College Place runners finished in the top 10, led by sophomore Azaiah Garcia coming in fifth in 18:38.92.
Eli Durand placed seventh in 18:49.15, Jacob Courtney was next in 18:49.71, and Cameron Howard was 10th in 19:19.84.
“We have had a lot of progression,” Hawks head coach Darin Durand. “(We’ve had a) bigger training plan than we have had in our program before. So, we’ve had lots of PRs (personal records), even though they really haven’t had fresh legs.”
“I think this year has been our best year so far,” College Place co-captain and senior Niel Wright said of the season. “We are still a young program, and we have a lot of young runners, so there is a lot of potential.”
College Place race their final league meet at Connell on Thursday.
The SCAC Distict championships are at Apple Ridge in Yakima on Oct. 31, with state on Nov. 9 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.