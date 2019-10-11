ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School sophomore Joshua Courtney bested the boys three-mile race, leading the Hawks at a South Central Athletic Conference cross country meet here on Thursday.
Courtney completed the course in 16:47.7, pacing the field of 54 about seven second ahead of Zillah senior Sydney John in second place.
“Josh Courtney wins his first cross country race against tough competition,” College Place coach Darin Durand said. “I was really proud of how patient he remained in the first mile and a half of the race. He kept the leaders inside and remained calm until he made his move near mile two. He was beaten by a couple of Goldendale runners last week, and today he got his revenge.”
Together, the College Place boys finished second out of three teams with Goldendale victorious.
College Place will next run on Saturday in the 51st Annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational. “Overall, the rest of our Hawks Runners had a great day,” coach Durand said. “Our boys team beat Zillah for the first time ever head-to-head. This is a team that has a lot of fun together, and I feel like the rest of the month is going to be even more fun as we see them get fresh legs before championship races.”
Azaiah Garcia was the next Hawk to finish following Joshua Courtney, placing 10th in 18 minutes and 14.7 seconds.
The Hawks then had Eli Durand, Jacob Courtney, Caleb Craik and Daman Burgener place 12-15.
College Place ran 17 more boys including Dallin Hawkins, Cameron Howard, Zachary Loe, Zach Harvey, Conner Hawkins, Kade Christensen, Max Wilwand, Luke Christensen, Benny Tkachev, Tyler Arlington, Matthew Demitore, Gavin Simmons, Gabe Fazzari, Camden Munns, Hayden Ingeroll, Vastiany Lara and Sam Brown.
Meanwhile, senior Eleonora Frokic led College Place girls as she ran a personal-record 20:20.9 that placed third.
Ellie Rising, of Goldendale, topped the 21 girls with her 18:37.4.
College Place also ran Tiana Tran, Kendyl Higham and Madison Thompson.
“Our girls team was short-handed, so we didn’t get a team score,” coach Durand said.