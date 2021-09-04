COLLEGE PLACE — The energy was high as McLoughlin came to town to open the football season at College Place on Friday, Sept. 3.
It didn't take long for the homestanding Hawks to display how the night would play out, as College Place's Jesse Mink returned the Pioneers' opening punt for a touchdown.
That was just the start, as the Hawks sent their fans home with a 54-7 victory.
"Glad to get it over with," College Place co-head coach Mike Holden said. "We come in, we're young, we only have 17 guys suited up. We'll be a full roster next week, but we were worried about out depth and being in shape. But the kids really pushed forward and we came out on fire in the first half. We gave up one big play.
"We came out in the second half the way we started the game, and we finished the game the way we started," he said. "That's part of the culture change that we started talking about three weeks ago, and right now the kids are buying the program and doing what we expect."
Holden, previously a Hawks assistant under Donald Ponds at College Place, is co-head coach with Mike Spiess, who mentored him while coaching at DeSales.
Mac-Hi was missing a handful of starters due to COVID-19 issues.
"We're just a young team, a bunch of players that haven't played football before," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "So obviously, (we have) a lot to learn. But they're athletic, they bring energy, they bring effort. That's about all I can ask for right now. It's just a little couple things we need to fix and we'll be fine."
The Hawks added to their first-quarter lead when quarterback Nicholas Josifek took it in from 20 yards out to close out the opening stanza with a 13-0 lead.
Mac-Hi didn't take long to answer in the second period, as QB Cooper Yensen hit Mikey Doherty for a touchdown strike three minutes in to make it 13-7.
College Place had an answer of its own, as Josifek found Davis Fry for a score to make it 20-7 , and then the Hawks recovered a Pioneers fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Later in the quarter, College Place sophomore Zachary Schreindl had a pick-six to make it 27-7 at halftime.
The Hawks scored twice in both the third and fourth quarters for the final margin of victory.
"We've got a lot of good kids on the team, it's not just one or two good players," Holden said of his Hawks squad. "That's our mentality at practice, we try to throw the ball around and let everybody get their reps. It's been very pleasing for us so far."
Estrada said the Pioneers should be getting starters back after missing time due to COVID-19.
"We've got 19-20 players out, and hopefully pick up another couple," he said. "Our starting QB and two running backs are out with COVID, but should be back.
"I'm proud of these guys," Estrada said. "We're going to fix some things and we'll be just fine."
The Hawks have some work to do, despite the big victory on Friday, Holden said.
"We need to clean up our run game a little bit better, and some of our line," he said. "But overall, in all three phases of the game, we couldn't ask for anything better. All three phases contributed in the game, and that's how we won the game.
"It was great to see all this orange out in the stadium," Holden said. "It was awesome to see this many people here on a Friday night with the Fair going, it was awesome. Somebody shot off fireworks, it kind of got the hair on the back of your neck standing up and it got the kids going. We've got a lot of great support here."
The Hawks host South Central Athletic Conference East rival Warden on Friday, while the Pioneers host 4A-Special District 6 foe La Grande the same night.