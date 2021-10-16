BENTON CITY, Wash. — A week after winning its first homecoming game in program histroy, College Place's football team earned its first ever playoff berth with a 23-13 South Central Athletic Conference victory over Kiona-Benton on Friday, Oct. 15.
"It was a good win, the kids played hard," Hawks co-head coach Mike Holden said. "After the first defensive series I thought it was going to be a long night, but we switched things up and were able to stop their run."
On that first drive, the Bears took the ball 99 yards for an early touchdown.
"They were fired up," Holden said of Ki-Be. "They had to cancel their homecoming a couple weeks ago and had it Friday, so we won two homecomings now!"
Later in the first quarter, Jose Martinez kicked a 3- yard field goal to pull College Place within 7-3, and in the second quarter Hawks quarterback Nick Josifek hit Davis Fry for a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7.
Later in the second, Martinez missed another field goal try, but the Hawks got the ball back and drove the length of the field, where Josifek again found Fray for a 20-yard scoring strike.
Ki-Be was able to score again before halftime, but missed the point-after to leave it 17-13 at the break.
College Place scored its final TD in the second half, when Josifek found Jesse Mink for a 40-yard score.
The Bears kept it interesting, as they were driving the ball in final minute.
But the Hawks' defense stepped up when Ki-Be was at mid-field, got pressure on their QB, and Fry intercepted the ball and College Place ran out the clock.
"Our offensive line did a great job," Holden said, crediting the line for giving Josifek time for his throws. "It gave him more time than all year long. Two backs helped give him more time, and he was feeling more comfortable and making throws.
"They're excited, that's our first playoff berth in seven years," he said. "The kids are really buying into our culture. We're down to 23 kids on the team now, but we tell them we'll go into battle with you guys whether there's 15 or 29, and they're playing with confidence now."
The Hawks next host Royal on Friday night.
"We've got a tough one Friday night, Royal has 26, 29 kids on the team and they're very well coached," Holden said. "We just have to come out and compete with them, let them know who they're playing.
"The kids will step up and play," he said. "The focus all week is to come out and compete. We're not going to let them take it lightly."
