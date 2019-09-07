COWICHE — College Place started its season off with a resounding shutout of the Highland Scotties.
Brian Jerald threw for more than 250 yards and the team combined for almost 150 rushing yards en route to a 60-0 drubbing.
“Last night’s was a credit to all of the hard work that was deposited this off-season,” Hawks coach Donald Ponds said. “Our weight room numbers were the largest ever and it showed. We were stronger, better conditioned. We have had a good fall camp with the exception of a few practices.
“On the field, the young men are learning and playing together,” he said. “They really put it all together and did a great job getting the victory last night.
“But it is only game one. We have a lot to clean up! Such as tackling, pursuit, maintaining blocks, etc.”
The Hawks opened up the scoring with a 17-yard pass to receiver Tanner Schreindl, courtesy of quarterback Brian Jerald, and never looked back, notching 52 points in the first half, including touchdown passes of 27 and 28 yards to Schreindl, and a 73-yard strike to receiver Joel Jameson.
Jerald added a pair of rushing TDs from the 1 and 3, as well.
“Senior captains Brian and Tanner not only lead the way with their play, they lead with their actions and words,” Ponds said. “It showed this first game, with a great game statistically from both of them. They put in the work. They motivate their teammates all summer to be a part of the process.
“Offensively, they did a wonderful job and they are excited to continue to expand the playbook to its full.”
The Hawks’ defense suffocated the Scotties all night long, holding their offense to 28 total yards and allowing only two first downs.
“Defensively, to get a shutout in the first game and to have two turnovers, with a net of less than 50 yards total, feels really good,” Ponds said. “Joel Brown and Nick Rooney anchor the defense from the linebacker spot. They flew all around the field making plays and putting their teammates in spots for success.”
And he gave a glowing review for his two freshman cornerbacks, Noel Barajas and Nick Josifek.
“We (coaches) knew they had game, but didn’t expect them to contribute as they did on the varsity level,” he said. “They will be staples to our program for the next several years.”
The Hawks cruised through the second half, scoring only once on a Rene Sanchez run.
“We played an overall good game,” Ponds said. “But we do have a lot to clean up from coaching to actual play on the field. But this win was fun, and we are going to push and strive for perfection in practice, in the classroom, and on the field,” Ponds said.
College Place (1-0) next plays at Cle Elum-Roslyn on Friday at 7 p.m.
College Place 60, Highland 0
Highland0000—0
College Place223080—60
College Place — Tanner Schreindl 17-yd pass from Brian Jerald (2-pt failed).
College Place — Brian Jerald 1-yd run (Rene Sanchez run).
College Place — Joel Jameson 73-yd pass from Brian Jerald (Joel Jameson pass from Brian Jerald).
College Place — Tanner Schreindl 28-yd pass from Brian Jerald (2-pt failed).
College Place — Brian Jerald 3-yd run (Rene Sanchez run).
College Place — Tanner Schreindl 27-yd pass from Brian Jerald (Tanner Schreindl run).
College Place — Tanner Schreindl 8-yd pass from Brian Jerald (Tanner Schreindl pass from Brian Jerald).
College Place — Rene Sanchez 2-yd run (Riley Moyer run).
College PlaceHighland
First downs132
Rushes/yards23-14712-16
Passing yards28112
Passes (att-comp-int)18-15-021-5-2
Punts1-466-173
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards13-962-10
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Highland: Ayala 5-36, Palacios 6-(-22), Hallman 1-2; College Place: Sanchez 10-68, Moyer 3-29, Jerald 3-19, Barajas 5-25, Riley, 2-3
PASSING — Highland: Palacios 5-12; College Place: Jerald 13-262, Moyer 2-19.
RECEIVING — Highland: Silva Martinez 2-7, Hallman 1-3, Ayala 1-2, Wehnes 1-0; College Place: Schreindl 8-102, Jameson 3-121, Kelsay 2-40, Lara 1-16, Sanchez 1-2.