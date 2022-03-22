COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place girls tennis team took a 5-0 South Central Athletic Conference victory over Connell on the Hawks courts on Tuesday, March 22.
"The Hawks girls varsity team did an outstanding job today in their match against Connell," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Sumi Leavell, No. 1 singles player, led the team off with her 6-0, 6-1 victory today. Sumi had consistent hits and hard serves, playing a fast-paced game against Connell's Ellen Wickham.
"Tiana Tran, second singles player, followed that up with a win of her own, in a hard-fought battle," she said. "Tiana's consistency in her strokes and calm game play shone through today.
"First doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, played a smooth match today. This duo is brand new this year, but already work together well, switching and moving together to cover the court and score points.
"Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra, second doubles team, won their match in two quickly played sets," Ferraro said. "This team just keeps getting better!
"Finally, our third girls doubles team, Karen Perez and Genesis Martinez, won their match 6-0, 6-1, closing out the day for a clean sweep for the Hawks girls team. Well done, team!"
College Place hosts Zillah on Thursday.
