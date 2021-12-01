COLLEGE PLACE — College Place opened its girls basketball season with a 48-22 non-league victory over DeSales in the Hawks gym on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
"The girls came into tonight's game very excited to get their first game under their belts," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "There were lots of nerves along with it, though, and we started out a bit tentative.
"As the game went along, they picked it up, worked hard as a team and did a lot of good things," she said. "We were getting the open looks that we wanted and we know as we keep working hard and getting in shape, those shots will fall."
The Hawks opened up an 11-3 lead after the opening quarter, and led 23-10 at halftime. They pulled away from the Irish by outscoring DeSales 16-4 in the third period.
DeSales next goes to Oakesdale on Saturday, while College Place hosts McLoughlin on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.