COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place High School Hawks took River View behind the woodshed late Saturday night and downed them with a 23-7 final period to close out a 58-36 win in South Central Athletic Conference girls basketball play.
"It was a good game for us emotionally and mentally," Hawks coach Julie Hill commented. "We started off a little slow and found ourselves down by nine at one point. But the girls are maturing in the way that they attack the game. In the past, I would have been worried that we would lose our confidence and that would show in the way we started playing once we got down."
That doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
"The girls didn't stop working and believing and kept chipping away during the next quarter and a half. At the end of three we were up by six, then we finished stronger than I have ever seen us finish. It was great to see the excitement on the bench and support from every player on and off the court."
Shea Kasenga led all scorers with 23, while Madilyn Neil and Maeve Thompson each added ten.
Megan Foertsch led the team with seven assists, and Neil dished out three more.
Kasenga also grabbed 13 boards, giving her a double-double. Thompson collected six more.
The Hawks will be back at it on Tuesday, as they will make the trek down the highway to take on Mac-Hi in a non-conference showdown. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.