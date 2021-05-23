TOPPENISH — Toppenish grabbed a 31-22 halftime lead over College Place's girls basketball team here on Saturday night, May 22, and despite the Hawks cutting into that lead in the third quarter the home team won, 69-54.
"We got off to a bit of a slow start, letting them drive off of screens too often and got down by eight after one," College Place coach Julie Hill said.
"The girls kept playing hard, made some adjustments and played them pretty even through the next two quarters. Going into the fourth, we scrambled back to within six at one point. Then our shooting went cold and Toppenish couldn't miss.
"The girls worked hard as a team and reached some team goals we set before the game," she said. "It's never fun to lose, but we're learning things every game and I'm proud of the girls for their 'never die' attitudes."
The Hawks host Naches Valley on Tuesday.