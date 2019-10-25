CONNELL — College Place's Eleonara Frokic won the 5,000-meter girls race at the fourth South Central Athletic Conference cross country meet here on Thursday.
Frokic won in 21:52.25, outdistancing Connell's Jocelyn Morales Flores time of 22:34.65.
On the boys side, Joshua Courtney's third-place finish in 17:58.64 paced the Hawks.
Connell's Maeson Holst won the boys race in 17:44.42.
College Place's Azaiah Garcia was the next Hawk across the line, finishing 11th in the boys race in 18:56.99.
Garcia was followed by Cameron Howard's 16th-place finish in 19:06.48, Jacob Courtney in 18th in 19:09.66, and Eli Durand in 21st in 19:22.17.
Hawks freshman Lena Weaver was next across the girls line for College Place, finishing 13th in 27:55.04.
Tiana Tran finished in 21st in 33:34.25, Kendyl Higham was 22nd in 34:35.07, and Madison Thompson came in 24th in 35:25.58.
In the team scoring, Connell won both the boys and girls competitions.
The Eagles boys won with 18 points, followed by Naches Valley's 59, College Place's 60 and LaSalle's 120.
Connell's girls won with 20, followed by LaSalle's 54 and College Place's 66.
The Hawks next run at the SCAC District championships on Thursday at Apple Ridge in Yakima.