College Place made the most of its return to the football field on Friday night, handing new South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) foe Wapato a 35-0 shutout in front of about 50 fans in the Hawks' stands.
"It was fun, it was great to be back under the lights," Hawks coach Donald Ponds said. "It was great to see the boys really excited to be out there, it was everything we could imagine. And the weather held out for us, which was really good."
College Place jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, and coasted to the victory.
Hawks sophomore quarterback Nickolas Josifek threw four touchdowns in the game, three to junior Davis Fry and one to Matt Vera.
"Josifek made plays with his feet, he stayed in the pocket, and did a good job finding receivers," Ponds said of the receiver-turned-QB for several games last season after Hawks injuries. "He's going to be a dynamic playmaker for the next three years."
Senior running backs Jesse Hernandez and Rene Sanchez led College Place's balanced running attack for 100-plus yards, and Hernandez ran in a touchdown.
Watching from the sideline was former Washington State football coach Mike Price, who is Fry's grandfather, decked out in a WSU jacket.
"It was really cool," Ponds said of having Price watching his grandson play. "I didn't get a chance to say hi to him."
Attendance for sporting events is limited to 200 people, including players,coaches and event staff, under Phase 2 of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for about 50 spectators in the stands, while more watched from the Walmart parking lot.
"It was a good feeling," Ponds said. "We had some fans in the stands, it was great. This is what high school football is all about."
The Hawks' smothering defense allowed just one Wapato first down in the first half.
Senior captains Alex Smith and Joel Brown created havoc for the Warrior offense, making several tackles for loss and tackling for no gain and sacks in the backfield.
College Place's defense forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery by sophomore Jose Martinez and an interception by sophomore Noel Barajas.
"Wapato is new to the SCAC, they come from the 2A ranks to 1A," Ponds said. "It was our first time seeing them, and we keyed on their best athletes, their quarterback and receiver, and we pretty much held them at bay.
"Defensively, they did everything we asked of them," he said. "Our defensive line played fundamental football. We really let them (the Warriors) make mistakes, and then we took advantage of them.
"And we made plays, too," Pond said. "We had five or six sacks, several tackles for loss, we did a really good job of staying at home."
It was the Hawks' tackling that stood out for their coach.
"The really big thing is we rallied to the football and we tackled well," he said. "It was probably the cleanest tackling I've seen from then. I'm proud of them for that, we really stymied their offense, they couldn't do anything."
The Hawks next go to perennial SCAC power Connell on Friday.
"I'm extremely proud of the boys," Ponds said. "We've got Connell next. We scrimmaged them a couple weeks ago. They're going to be more challenging than Wapato, but it should be a good game."