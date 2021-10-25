WAHLUKE, Wash. — The College Place Hawks finished their South Central Athletic Conference play with a three-set win over the Wahluke Warriors here on Monday, Oct. 25.

The win moved the Hawks to a perfect 8-0 league record and 14-1 overall.

College Place won the match 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

“It was a good win and I’m extremely proud of these girls,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We aren’t done and have more goals to accomplish as we move into postseason after we host Columbia-Burbank tomorrow night and honor our seniors.”

Stat leaders for the Hawks were Maeve Thompson with four kills and two blocks, and Mya Adams smacked 13 kills, had seven aces and 13 digs.

Hollie Christensen came up with 18 digs, Jayden Zamora had three aces, Wren Dawson had seven kills and 14 digs, Zoe Hardy recorded six kills, two aces and 12 digs, Jenna Hill dished 26 assists, and Elliot Dawson had three kills.

