WAHLUKE, Wash. — The College Place Hawks finished their South Central Athletic Conference play with a three-set win over the Wahluke Warriors here on Monday, Oct. 25.
The win moved the Hawks to a perfect 8-0 league record and 14-1 overall.
College Place won the match 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.
“It was a good win and I’m extremely proud of these girls,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We aren’t done and have more goals to accomplish as we move into postseason after we host Columbia-Burbank tomorrow night and honor our seniors.”
Stat leaders for the Hawks were Maeve Thompson with four kills and two blocks, and Mya Adams smacked 13 kills, had seven aces and 13 digs.
Hollie Christensen came up with 18 digs, Jayden Zamora had three aces, Wren Dawson had seven kills and 14 digs, Zoe Hardy recorded six kills, two aces and 12 digs, Jenna Hill dished 26 assists, and Elliot Dawson had three kills.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.