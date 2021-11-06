TOPPENISH — College Place's first postseason football game ended with a 56-13 loss to 9-0 Toppenish here on Friday night, Nov. 5.
"It was a good game," Hawks co-head coach Mike Holden said. "Our kids were focused, we had a good week of practice, and our kids played hard.
"We came out and tried a halfback throw, which we worked on all week long," he said. "That didn't quite work, but we saw some things we could exploit on them. Our passing game was good. We just made some mistakes and had some penalties.
"They (Toppenish) looked different than what we saw on film," Holden said. "They had 50-some kids on the sideline, but we came out and competed. They set the tone for next year, being a playoff team."
College Place got on the scoreboard when Hawks quarterback Nick Josifek ran it in from the 15, and Jose Martinez added the point-after kick.
Toppenish led 28-7 at halftime, but Josifek threw to Davis Fry for a 35-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter.
But that was it for the Hawks' offense.
Holden said his squad didn't treat the program's first playoff game differently from any other game.
"They came out like normal game," he said. "We didn't have anything to lose, and Toppenish, a 9-0 team, had everything to lose. We had a good week of practice and didn't really have any jitters."
The Hawks finish the season 5-4.
"We need to recruit more kids," Holden said. "We were always confident in these boys. We started with 28 kids, and ended with 23. At time we played with 16-17 kids.
"But with these kids, it's been a complete turnaround," he said. "They're disciplined and willing to learn. We talked about a culture change from the beginning of the season, and they bought into it. They did a great job.
"The learned the importance of attrition," Holden said. "It makes a big difference when you have nine kids playing both ways. But our kids battled, they don't quit, they fought through and persevered."
