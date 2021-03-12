TOPPENISH — College Place dropped a South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) football decision, 30-6, to Toppenish here on Thursday, March 11.
The Hawks played the Wildcats to a scoreless draw in the first quarter, but Toppenish then put up 10 second-quarter points for a 10-0 halftime lead.
"We played them tight in the first quarter," College Place coach Donald Ponds said. "In the second, offensively we gave them short fields, and we couldn't convert fourth downs."
After the break, the Wildcats took the kickoff and went on to score.
Then, the Hawks put together their scoring drive, with Rene Sanchez taking it 10 yards for a score early in the third quarter.
"He did a good job running the ball," Ponds said of Sanchez.
"Our boys played hard," he said. "We had momentum, we played assignment football on that drive. I'm proud of how the boys battled back."
But the Hawks, with lower numbers than the Wildcats with multiple players in on both sides of the ball, wore down and Toppenish took over.
"They had about 20 seniors on their squad," Ponds said. "It was a war of attrition, and we couldn't keep our guys fresh."
College Place had chances, he said, including a drive inside the 5, but couldn't punch it in for another score.
"I'm proud of the boys, they fought hard," Ponds said. "We had opportunities to win the game, but missed some plays."
Now, the Hawks have a short week before their season finale with Kiona-Benton coming to College Place on Tuesday.
"We're back on the clock for Ki-Be," Ponds said. "Hopefully, we'll get some of the guys back. It should be a good matchup for senior night."
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.