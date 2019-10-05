COLLEGE PLACE — In an ugly South Central Athletic Conference football battle here Friday, River View of Finley spoiled College Place’s homecoming, as the Panthers used two pick sixes to defeat the Hawks 47-20.
The Panthers took the opening kick off and marched 66 yards in six plays with Isaiah Turner sweeping left end for the final 15 yards and a 6-0 River View lead two minutes into the game.
The Hawks got a Brian Jerald to Joel Jamison 15-yard completion for a first down at their own 37, but disaster struck.
Jerald’s pass was picked off by the Panther’s Jaedyn Izaguirre at the Hawk 45, and with nothing but green in front of Izaguirre, he returned the interception for a score and a 13-0 Panther lead with half the first quarter gone.
The Hawks completed a 57-yard drive on a Jerald to Tanner Schreindl 15-yard TD pass to narrow the lead to 13-7 with 9:58 left in the half.
Turner answered for the Panthers on a 10-yard gallop to regain the two touchdown margin at 20-7.
Cristian Kelsay stopped the next Panther drive at the CP 34 with an interception, but the opportune Panther defense struck again.
Robert Nunez picked off a Jerald pass at midfield and took it to the house for a Panther 27-7 lead at intermission.
The Hawks gained momentum on the opening kick off of the second half.
Matt Vera raced 99 yards for a Hawk TD and CP was back in business trailing 27-13 with 11:43 left in the third.
The Panthers responded with two scores before the end of the third.
The last came with only 10 seconds left in the period on a 34-yard Tre Sakota to Nunez catch and run as the Panthers went to the fourth up 40-13.
Not that a game that was marred by 22 combined penalities, nine on the Panthers and 13 on the Hawks, could get much worse, but it did.
With nine minutes left, a Hawk was flagged for a late hit out of bounce that tumbled the Panther runner into the Panther bench.
All heck broke loose as the Panthers took exception. Lots of pushing, shoving and yelling. An ejection and multiple off setting penalties finally restored order, but the focus of the game was lost.
The Hawks got it back together to score once more on a 44-yard pass from Jerald to Vera to run the final to 47-19.
Jerald passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis Fry caught four passes for 88 yards.
The Hawks will look to end a three-game SCAC losing streak Friday when Warden visits for a 7 p.m. kick off.
River View 47, College Place 20
River View1314137—47
College Place0767—20
RV — Turner 15 run (Run failed).
RV — Izaguirre 45 Int return (Cisneros kick).
CP — Schreindl 15 pass from Jerald (Lara kick).
RV — Turner 10 run (Cisneros kick).
RV — Nunez 50 Int return (cisneros kick).
CP — Vera 99 kick off return (Kick failed).
RV — Nunez 6 pass from Sakota (Kick failed).
RV — Nunez 34 pass from Sakota (Cisneros kick).
RV — Cisneros 43 pass from Goforth (Cisneros kick).
CP — Vera 44 pass from Jerald (Kick failed).
RVCP
First Downs159
Rushes-yards25-10622-27
Passing yards279228
Passing (att-comp-int)30-18-127-15-2
Punts4-27.56-40.3
Fumbles2-03-0
Penalties9-9413-97
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV: Turner 9-65-2, Sakota 2-(-2), Weatherby 6-19, Padilla 4-15, Farias 2-2, Chavez 1-0, Senger 1-7; CP: Sanchez 11-31, Schreindl 5-24, Jerald 6-(-28).
PASSING— RV: Sakota 17-27-1 236 yards 2 TDs, Senger 1-2-0 43 yards 1 TD, Weatherby 0-1-0; CP: Jerald 15-27-2 228 yards 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — RV: Weatherby 5-37, Monds 2-35, Nunez 5-98-2, Senger 1-22, Turner 2-17, Izaguirre 2-27, Cisneros 1-43-1; CP: Jameson 4-41, Schreindl 5-48-1, Nielsen 1-7, Fry 4-88, Vera 1-44-1.