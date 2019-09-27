COLLEGE PLACE — South Central Athletic Conference rival Connell came to the College Place gym on Thursday night.
The Hawks pushed the Eagles to five sets, but ultimately fell just short of their league nemesis, 24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 15-12.
Injuries and illness have hit College Place’s roster, but that didn’t slow the Hawks, as they won the first two sets.
Connell got the benefit of what would be the first of many calls that caused controversy for both teams in the match.
But College Place snuck out of the first set with the victory in extra points, 26-24.
The second set was very close, also going into extra points, with the Hawks winning on an amazing dig from senior Makayla Thomas that went over the net and touched an Eagles player to give College Place the winning point, 26-24.
Connell then showed its experience, as the Eagles battled through the third set for the eight-point victory.
Hawks senior Susanna Bauman scored five points for her team in the set, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
The fourth set was not as easy for Connell.
Eagles head coach Patty Brandt was arguing with the referee throughout the third and fourth set, and in the fourth she got a red card with Connell leading 16-15. A red card meant that she had to coach from the bench, unless she was calling a timeout.
Connell still was able to hold on and win the set, 25-19.
College Place kept the fifth and final set close, but Connell was too much for the Hawks as the Eagles won the match, 15-12,.
“I’ve seen them play that way before, but not against a team as good as Connell.” College Place head coach Angie Potts said about her girls’ play throughout the match.
College Place next plays at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Warden.