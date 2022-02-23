COLLEGE PLACE — The South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its all-league teams following the winter sports season, with College Place senior Eli Durand earning all-SCAC boys basketball first team, and Hawks juniors Sumi Leavell and Jenna Hill named to the girls basketball first team.
College Place senior Davis Fry earned boys hoops honorable mention, and the Hawks boys team earned the league's Sportsmanship award.
Hawks junior Lena Weaver and senior Megan Foertsch were named to the all-SCAC second team, with junior Grace Casagrande earning honorable mention.
And College Place's Parker Hodgen was named to the all-SCAC wrestling third team at 170 pounds.
