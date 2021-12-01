COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys basketball team handed visiting DeSales a 55-44 non-league loss to open the season on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Hawks opened a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 29-22 halftime lead.
College Place added to its lead in the third quarter to take a 45-33 lead into the fourth period and held most of that margin to the final buzzer.
The Irish next go to Oakesdale on Saturday, while the Hawks host McLoughlin on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.