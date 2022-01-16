BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place's boys basketball team couldn't keep up with Kiona-Benton in two quarters of a South Central Athletic Conference game here on Friday, Jan. 14, and ultimately lost, 70-49.
The Hawks played with Ki-Be in the first quarter to trail 17-15, but were outscored 24-13 in the second as the Bears opened a 41-28 halftime lead.
After a competitive third quarter, Ki-Be again outscored College Place 21-13 in the fourth to cruise to the victory.
"The Hawks (4-6) forgot to get off the bus at league opponent Ki-Be (4-10) Friday night," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Shooting 26% from the floor, the Hawks were unable to gain any traction throughout the game."
Luke Christensen led College Place's scoring with 11 points, and Max Wilwand added nine.
The Hawks next go to Royal on Tuesday.
