CLARKSTON — The College Place cross country teams ran at the Seaport Invite here on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the Hawks boys finishing third, and the girls fourth.
"This was a great rust-buster for our runners, and we saw many excellent early season times today," College Place coach Darin Durand said.
Hawks senior captain Lauren Green, and sophomore Chloe Svilich, led the girls, Durand said.
Sophomore Alexis Fadness, junior Lena Weaver and senior Vianky Amparo rounded out their top five as College Place's girls finished fourth as a team.
Hawks sophomore Jio Herrera finished third overall to pace the boys.
Senior teammate Josh Courtney cramped up badly in the second half of the race, but still managed to finish in the top 10, Durand said.
The rest of the Hawks boys' top-five harriers finished close together, including junior Jake Courtney and personal record performances from seniors Max Wilwand and Conner Hawkins.
"So many of our runners put in a record number of offseason miles this summer, and we're seeing strong early season results," Durand said.
"These are our deepest teams in our young program history," he said. "More importantly than these excellent performances is the fact that they're all fun to be around and have created an infectious team culture. I'm looking forward to seeing them sharpen as the season progresses."
College Place next goes to the Asotin XC Invite in Lewiston on Saturday.
