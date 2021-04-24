COLLEGE PLACE — Zoe Hardy pitched her second three-inning no-hitter this week as the host Hawks routed visiting Toppenish 15-0 in mercy-rule fashion in South Central Athletic Conference softball playoff action here on Saturday, April 24.
The Hawks will host Zillah Tuesday at 4 p.m. in round two of the SCAC district tournament.
Hardy had pitched a three-inning no-no Wednesday here against La Salle.
Hardy also joined teammates Jordan Holso, Ireland Stubblefied, and Alondra Gutierrez in having multiple hits for the Hawks lineup in the shortened game, coach Corey Davis said. Gabriella Sanchez, Mayra Campa, Cinthya Meza, and Jenna Hill all totaled one hit, Davis said.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Davis said. “We started a bit slow in the first (inning), but then were able to crank things up a bit and get done what we needed to get done. (Saturday’s) game was a good tune up for us as we progress deeper and deeper into the playoffs.”
Hardy and Stubblefield “did a good job working together” as battery mates, Davis said.
“This battery combination has really come together over the last three weeks,” Davis said. “They are in sync and are really starting to attack hitters and are making the hitters hit quality pitches. If they continue this, we will be in a good position for success.”