COLLEGE PLACE — Only six seconds remained when Colton Hamada hit a big 3-pointer to put College Place High School's boys basketball team up on Kiona-Benton here Thursday, May 27, and the Hawks held on to get some revenge with a 58-56 victory.
Ki-Be was the team that crushed College Place, 74-47, in its season opener on the road on May 11.
Presented with another shot, and playing before a festive home crowd here on Senior Night, the Hawks (2-6 record) prevailed.
They went in the fourth quarter up 48-40, but found themselves trailing in the closing seconds before Hamda's clutch basket.
"For a team that we lost to by double digits in the opening game of the season, we really showed our growth as a team," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said.
The Hawks look to stay strong for their next game, Saturday at Zillah. It'll be the first of three straight road games at the end of the regular season.
Victory on Thursday put a finishing touch on a memorable night as College Place honored seniors Rene Sanchez, Carter Schreindl, Reagan Case and Cameron Howard.
"A special shout out to longtime senior manager Rylie Dial, Emily Jerald and Crystal Rowley," Jessup added. "This was a fun night."
Meanwhile, the team put on a show. The game was close from start to finish, tied 26-26 at halftime.
"We lost the free-throw battle as Ki-Be hit 18-of-26 to College Place's 4-for-11," Jessup said. "However, Colton Hamada really stepped up with a balanced attack between driving and 3's.
"Another stand-out was Eli Durand working the post. In was nice to see all those hours he spent in the driveway with Dad pay-off and really lean into is new role on our team."