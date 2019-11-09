GRANGER — Looking to bounce back from a straight set playoff loss on Tuesday at LaSalle, the College Place High School volleyball team had to do it at Granger here on Saturday.
Granger got the better of the Hawks with scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
"They played aggressive and never gave up," Hawks head coach Angie Potts said.
Junior Madi Neil lead the Hawks in assists with 14, followed by senior Susanna Baumann with eight.
College Place senior Ellie Christensen collected five kills, and sophomore Maeve Thompson got another three.
The Hawks played defensively through the match.
Senior Makayla Thomas racked up 32 digs to lead the team with fellow seniors Vanessa Rodriguez and Vanessa Carrasco each making 11 digs .
Freshman Zoe Hardy got on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, racking up eight digs and six kills.
"I'm going to miss our seniors, but I am looking forward to the girls who will be returning," Potts said, "We have some talent coming back, and next year is going to be a good one."
CP volleyball finished this season with a 9-8 record.
The Hawks will look to extend their postseason appearances to three in a row next year.