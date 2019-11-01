YAKIMA — College Place harrier Eleonora Frokic placed fifth in the girls 3-mile race to pace the Hawks at the South Central Athletic Conference District championships at Apple Ridge Golf Course here on Thursday.
Frokic finished in 20:02.6, with a trio of Goldendale runners topping the girls leaderboard. Ellie Rising won in 18:42.9.
On the boys side, Joshua Courtney led College Place with a seventh-place finish in 16:40.7.
The Hawks boys team just missed qualifying for state as a team, falling four points short in fifth place.
"Today, many Hawks finished their season with PRs (personal records) on the 3-mile course at Apple Ridge," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "The whole team put in quality efforts today, and I am so happy with their performance.
"The varsity girls got the state qualification going first, led by senior Ele Frokic, who placed fifth, and senior Tamra Ostrander, who placed 11th overall (in 21:30.7)," he said. "Freshman Lena Weaver had a big PR, finishing in 36th place overall.
"Ele (Frokic) had a bit of an off-day and was not feeling great today," Durand said, "but I told her to just focus on qualifying and giving her best effort today."
For the Hawks boys, Azaiah Garcia came in 19th in 17:16.9, Jacob Courtney was 27th in 17:38.9, and Eli Durand was 30th in 17:42.4.
"On the boys side, there were hopes of qualifying as a team," coach Durand said, "Going into the day, we knew that we could end up anywhere from second to fifth.
"We ran strong races, but our youth and inexperience showed today," he said. "I am very pleased with the quality young adults we have on our team. This is the deepest quality team we have ever had in College Place, and the future is looking even better.
"Josh (Courtney) did a great job of hanging with the front pack, but came up short of fourth place by losing a few places in the final meters. He left it all on the race course, but unfortunately got passed in the closing meters of the race.
"Azaiah (Garcia) was stellar in this race, pushing himself to a new level of running."
The four College Place runners that qualified for state, Frokic, Ostrander, Joshua Courtney and Garcia, now prepare for the Washington state Class 1A state meet at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco on Nov. 9.
"I have the best coaching staff around, and they make my job so much easier," coach Durand said. "It is fun to celebrate a great season with them and the runners. Months of hard work have led us to this point. Our state bound runners will have many cheering Hawks fans at Sun Willow Golf Course."