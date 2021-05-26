COLLEGE PLACE — Naches Valley rallied, in the fourth quarter to edge College Place High School’s girls
basketball team 56-50, here on Tuesday, May 25.
The Hawks (0-6 record) went into the final minutes up 42-40, with Cali Long and Madilyn Neil each on their way to a team-high 14 points, but they ended up falling short.
“Things just didn’t fall for us again in the fourth quarter,” Hawks coach Julie Hill said. “We started the game strong, playing good defense and shooting well. We held a lead through the first three quarters with a balanced scoring attack from several players. We had great looks, and did a good job of moving the ball and hitting the open person.”
The Hawks will next play Thursday when they host Kiona-Benton.